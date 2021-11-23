NEW DELHI : Direct selling brand Amway India which announced its foray into the chyawanprash segment recently has launched its 'Goodness Inside' campaign, echoing the brand ethos of helping people live better, healthier lives.

Anway India entered the chyawanprash market with its Chyawanprash by Nutrilite brand in April this year. Through the campaign, the brand aims to tell the story of goodness in people with which they help others lead better lives.

The campaign comprises two digital films that capture the spirit of people and reflect shared values of spreading goodness. The first film follows the story of a small business owner whose grandson along with his young friends help support his business. The children are seen assisting him in delivering essentials within the neighbourhood.

The second of the two films tells the story of a professional dancer resuming her classes with the help of a young neighbour who is also her student. The films, the company said, portray that goodness isn’t bound by a physical demarcation and that one needs to look after people around them while the ayurvedic product takes care of people.

The film has been conceptualised by Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi. Rohit Malkani, joint national creative director of the firm said, “We have always collaborated with them to create powerful human stories for their products. It couldn’t have happened at a more opportune time, with the world reeling from a pandemic."

He said the two films were created and shot in Cochin and tell stories of two elderly people who face the brunt of the pandemic but are ‘rescued’ by the innocence, innovation and goodness of children.

Ajay Khanna, chief marketing officer at the company said, self-care continues to be of priority with a focus on ‘what’s best’ among the minds of consumers today. "The campaign highlights how chyawanprash fulfills this taste of goodness inside-out. In a cluttered market, this campaign brings alive the spirit of doing good through simple and potent storytelling and creates awareness about the product in ways that are compelling to our audience."

He added that the consumers, especially the under 35, are open to going back to their roots evaluating products made of traditional herbs. The campaign has been rolled out across the direct-seller's digital platforms.

While there are no official studies, it is estimated that the chyawanprash market is pegged at about ₹700 crore. Dabur, one of India's largest ayurvedic products suppliers had announced that in FY20-21, its chyawanprash sales surged 700% from April to June quarter.

