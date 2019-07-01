New Delhi: There’s a song for every mood and occasion seems to the highlight of the first television ad by Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify which entered India in February. The spot, first multilingual brand campaign, features Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Ishan Khattar as a father-son duo.

Made by advertising agency Leo Burnett, the 35-seconder features Kapoor preparing a meal for his son (played by Khattar) and his friends as a soothing song plays in the background. Realising they will miss the cricket match if Kapoor cooks at this speed, they start playing fast-paced music on the Spotify app, hinting that there’s music for every occasion and mood. The ad also speaks to two varied demographics through the actors where Kapoor makes a cool dad, who even in his 60s, is as young and energetic as a 20-year-old son.

‘‘Since our launch in India, we’ve engaged with our listeners based on how they experience music. The new campaign reinforces how seamlessly Spotify fits into their lives through availability of 50 million tracks, including the latest and most popular, access to 3 billion plus editorially, algorithmic and user curated playlists, seamless integration across apps and hardware, and the ability to listen to music regardless of what they’re doing -- working out, cooking, or multi-tasking on their phone," said Amarjit Batra, managing director, India, Spotify.

Following its digital launch campaign, ‘There’s a playlist for that’, this is Spotify’s first mass media campaign in the country.

The campaign features four television spots across Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi, and is being aired on popular general entertainment channels (GECs), movie and English cluster channels, in addition to a few regional channels. There are also creative activations across online and social media platforms to amplify the digital conversations, including interactive digital engagements that feature Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, and other artists and influencers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. It will also be promoted through outdoor in the coming months.

Rajdeepak Das, managing director India and chief creative officer South Asia, Leo Burnett said, “The youth in India often deals with the pressures of judgment, individuality, social norms, and more; in this chaos, music acts as a companion. We had a riot of fun creating this campaign with both the brand and creative teams and Shakun Batra, the director. You can see the energy, and feel the vibe in the ads. We are very proud of this campaign, and are sure it is going to do great for the brand."

Spotify’s competition includes streaming apps such as Gaana, which claims 80 million users a month, and JioSaavn that calls itself South Asia’s biggest streaming destination. Spotify is available with both an ad-supported free subscription tier and a premium model. In the latter, one can start with a 30-day free trial followed by a payment of Rs119 a month for access to all the music and premium features on the app.