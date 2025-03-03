Are CMOs mistaking automation for true digital transformation?
Summary
- For CMOs looking to lead their brands beyond automation, the focus must shift from tactical efficiency to strategic evolution. The goal should not be just to improve marketing execution but to fundamentally reshape how the company operates in a digital-first economy.
The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven marketing tools has created a dangerous illusion in the industry—many brands believe that automating processes is the same as transforming their business. But while automation enhances efficiency, true digital transformation (DT) is about rethinking the business model itself. The widespread misinterpretation of DT is not just misleading but could also cost companies real opportunities for innovation and long-term growth.