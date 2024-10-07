Industry
Can PayTV survive the rise of free streaming?
Gaurav Laghate 4 min read 07 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Broadcasters’ shift to free AVoD content raises concerns about devaluing PayTV and driving viewers to cut subscriptions.
As traditional TV broadcasters rush to make their content available for free on AVoD (advertising-video-on-demand) platforms, the industry is facing a critical question: Are they devaluing their own content and driving consumers away from paid television (PayTV) services?
