Arjuna Gaur appointed chief creative officer for Dentsu Webchutney, dentsuMB

NEW DELHI: Dentsu India has announced the appointment of Arjuna Gaur as chief creative officer of Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB. The two companies are part of dentsu Creative India and bring together some capabilities across creative, digital and PR under one umbrella.
In his new role, Gaur will work toward expanding the creative mandate for both the agencies. He will report to Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer India at dentsu Creative India.
With over 16 years of experience, he has won over 40 national and international awards, the company said. Prior to this, he has held creative leadership roles at agencies like Leo Burnett India, MNC Saatchi Kuala Lumpur, BBDO India, and Grey.
Gaur has worked with some of the most popular brands worldwide including Coca Cola, Amazon, P&G, PepsiCo, Wrigley’s, Celcom, Airtel, GE India, HP, Apple, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Spotify amongst others. He has also worked with teams that have produced some of the best campaigns of the decade. He has been a filmmaker with Equinox Films; and is a multi-instrumental musician and collector of vintage computer hardware.
Gahlaut said, “It is a privilege to have yet another brilliant creative onboard as part of the team. He has added great value to the brands that he has been associated with. We are looking forward to him significantly raising the creative quality of our output and adding even more value to the solutions that we provide to our clients."
