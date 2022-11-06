As Twitter saga unfolds, Indian brands monitor developments3 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 10:34 PM IST
- General Mills, Audi and General Motors have decided to suspend paid ads on the platform
NEW DELHI : Advertisers in India have adopted a wait-and-watch mode to assess how developments at Twitter unfold, even as some large global companies said they are suspending advertising on the microblogging platform. As Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter creates an upheaval in the company with mass layoffs across markets and a spike in hateful content, General Mills, Audi, and General Motors said they are suspending paid ads.