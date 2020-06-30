Homegrown Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd’s digital advertisement claiming that its new range of clothing under the Securo brand was covid-19-resistant has come under the scanner of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). The company said the HeiQ Viroblock technology used for the cothing range kills viruses and bacteria, and makes it 99% secure against covid.

Multiple users on Twitter trolled the company, tagging ASCI to look into its claims. Zodiac Clothing said it has not heard from the regulator yet, but will provide proof of its claims once contacted.

Shweta Purandare, secretary general, ASCI, said in the current pandemic situation advertisers are coming up with unique selling propositions centred around immunity, including fabric treated with germicidal agents. While such innovations are welcome and need of the hour, product efficacy claims demand robust support data. “Consumers are bringing potentially misleading advertisements to our notice. We are examining them to ascertain if the claims were adequately substantiated or are misleading by ambiguity and/or implication. As a policy, ASCI does not wish to comment on any particular complaint or brand," she said.

Zodiac, meanwhile, issued a detailed statement answering queries and debunking myths around its latest range of anti-virus shirts. Since the covid-19 pandemic is not likely to subside soon, the Securo brand of shirts is absolutely revolutionary as it gives the wearer an additional layer of protection, especially in situations where the wearer is in close proximity to others, it said.

Shirts crafted with fabrics that are processed with Swiss textile “HeiQ viroblock" technology give them anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. Anti-viral here includes the covid-19 virus, the company added. The technology, the firm claimed, has proven effective against SARS-CoV-2. The effect lasts for at least 30 machine washes at 40°C (104°F), and ironing as per instructions.

Proven and tested globally, Zodiac highlights that it is not a cure nor does it guarantee a person wearing a Securo shirt will not get infected. In India, Zodiac has got the fabric treated by Donear Industries.

