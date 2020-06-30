ASCI checks Zodiac’s claim of covid-resistant clothing range

Shweta Purandare, secretary general, ASCI, said in the current pandemic situation advertisers are coming up with unique selling propositions centred around immunity, including fabric treated with germicidal agents. While such innovations are welcome and need of the hour, product efficacy claims demand robust support data. “Consumers are bringing potentially misleading advertisements to our notice. We are examining them to ascertain if the claims were adequately substantiated or are misleading by ambiguity and/or implication. As a policy, ASCI does not wish to comment on any particular complaint or brand," she said.