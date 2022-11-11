ASCI extends online ads code

ASCI extends online ads code2 min read . 01:41 AM IST
- The regulator is seeking transparency in other methods that online brands and sellers employ
NEW DELHI :
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the self-regulatory body of the ad industry, plans to extend its code to what it calls ‘dark patterns’ in online advertising to protect Indian consumers from misleading online messaging.
Currently, ASCI’s advertising code asks companies and brands to self-regulate, which requires ads to be legal, decent and truthful. The self-regulatory body receives and resolves complaints against ads that are dishonest, offensive, harmful and unfair to competition. Unveiling a white paper on Thursday, ASCI said dark patterns are online user interfaces crafted to trick or manipulate users into making choices that are detrimental to their interest, such as buying a more expensive product, paying more than initially disclosed, sharing data or making choices based on false or paid-for reviews. E-commerce companies spend millions of dollars in designing user interfaces and navigation paths that eventually lead to more business. “However, when these are done in a way that steers the consumer to choices that are prejudicial to their interest, a line is crossed," ASCI said.
The council said it proposes to cover such “dark patterns’ under four heads: Drip Pricing, Bait and Switch, False Urgency and Disguised Advertising.
In Drip Pricing, sometimes, when a user is shopping online, only a part of a product’s price is disclosed to the buyer until he\she reaches the page where the payment needs to be made. This creates ambiguity around the final price, and the representation is misleading. ASCI suggest that the quoted prices must include non-optional taxes, duties, fees and charges that apply to all or most buyers.
The regulator is also seeking transparency in other methods that online brands and sellers employ. In Bait and Switch, as the name suggests, when a user takes action expecting one outcome, the person is instead served an outcome they didn’t want. For instance, a consumer may select a product offered at a certain price but is thereafter only able to access it at a higher price. False Urgency highlighted by ASCI means that companies should not state or imply that the available quantity of a particular product is more limited than they actually are.