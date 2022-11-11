ASCI extends online ads code

Currently, ASCI’s advertising code asks companies and brands to self-regulate, which requires ads to be legal, decent and truthful. The self-regulatory body receives and resolves complaints against ads that are dishonest, offensive, harmful and unfair to competition. Unveiling a white paper on Thursday, ASCI said dark patterns are online user interfaces crafted to trick or manipulate users into making choices that are detrimental to their interest, such as buying a more expensive product, paying more than initially disclosed, sharing data or making choices based on false or paid-for reviews. E-commerce companies spend millions of dollars in designing user interfaces and navigation paths that eventually lead to more business. “However, when these are done in a way that steers the consumer to choices that are prejudicial to their interest, a line is crossed," ASCI said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}