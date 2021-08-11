The Advertising Standards Council of India ( ASCI ) plans to overhaul its services to stay relevant in a digital-first world.

The 36-year-old advertising industry regulator, which has also launched a new logo with modern fonts and bold colours, said it is working on a technology platform that will drastically reduce the time required to address complaints, especially those related to influencer marketing and digital advertising.

Social media and digital advertising will become bigger, ASCI chairman Subhash Kamath said. ASCI cannot just restrict itself to mainline media platforms such as TV and print, he said.

“There’s a huge amount of work being done on social media where ads can be taken off within hours. We have to be agile in our monitoring system as well. In digital, the lines between advertising and content are also blurring. So, we have to find ways to track these changes," Kamath said.

ASCI said it is digitizing the entire process with considerable investment. The ad industry watchdog said that it is making its complaint management system faster, more responsive and agile.

A technology platform will be launched in the next couple of months.

“This will simplify the process of lodging complaints, response of the complaint redressal system and the way to upload documents for claim substantiation by advertisers. Earlier, a lot of these steps were manual. These will be digitized. It will be an intuitive and interactive platform," Kamath said.

Archives of decisions or case studies will also be uploaded on this platform for the members to access, the regulator said.

“As part of the new complaint management system, when we receive a complaint, the system will itself be able to make out if it is a duplicate complaint. As volumes of complaints increase, we will have to ramp up our technology infrastructure and later make strategic hiring with people having skill sets in digital media as well," said Manisha Kapoor, secretary general, ASCI.

The regulator said that it also aims to go beyond the role of a watchdog and become a thought leader to help the industry navigate the newer codes and rules being put in place.

ASCI has already embarked on a study called GenderNext, which looks at gender depiction in advertising, and aims to provide new starting points for advertisers for more progressive gender depictions. The regulator is also revamping its Advertising Advisory service to support advertisers at the pre-production stage. This will help create more responsible advertising.

The new logo reflects the dynamic nature of media platforms and the newer and interesting ways in which communication is being created and consumed today, said K.V. Sridhar, chief creative officer (global), Nihilent Ltd, which designed the new logo. The elegant and inclusive font reflects an organization opening up to newer kinds of stakeholders, he said.

