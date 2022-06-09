ASCI issues guidelines on gender stereotypes

The guidelines aim to prevent harmful gender stereotypes and lay down boundaries for unacceptable portrayals, and encourage advertisers to create more progressive gender depictions, the council said
Advertisers should not indulge in the sexual objectification of characters of any gender or depict people in a sexualized manner to increase viewership, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said in its new guidelines. The guidelines follow a ban imposed by the government on advertisements by Layer’r deodorant.
The guidelines aim to prevent harmful gender stereotypes and lay down boundaries for unacceptable portrayals, and encourage advertisers to create more progressive gender depictions, the council said, adding that these will encourage advertisers to evaluate portrayals of gender in their advertising by building empathy and giving advertisers a checklist to guard against implicit stereotypes that creep into advertising.
While the guidelines focus on women, they also provide guardrails for the depiction of other genders. Gender portrayal, it added, is a complex issue, and the guidelines have been put into place to safeguard the rights and sensibilities of all individuals. The guidelines deal with ads that can cause harm to individuals or society.
The council clarified that the guidelines do not intend to prevent ads from using people, as long as the treatment does not hurt the sensitivities of individuals or sections of society. It added that the use of humour or banter would likely overcome the underlying issue of harmful stereotyping.