ASCI partners with FSSAI to curb misleading claims in F&B ads

Manisha Kapoor, secretary-general, ASCI, said, “With this agreement, ASCI will intensify its scrutiny of the F&B sector. We will tap our National Advertising Monitoring Service, which monitors over 900 TV channels and publications, and over 3,000 websites. Besides national brands, we will examine regional and local ones. Our experts, with decades of experience in the F&B sector, will shortlist those advertisements that require further scrutiny by FSSAI."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}