ASCI tightens norms to keep celebrity influencers in check as violations rise

ASCI tightens norms to keep celebrity influencers in check as violations rise2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:43 PM IST
The updated guidelines expand the definition of celebrity to include notable personalities such as doctors, authors, activists, and educationists, extending beyond the traditionally recognized field of entertainment and sports
New Delhi: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has tightened its guidelines for celebrities advertising for brands, following an over 800% increase in violations by influencers and celebrities on social media and advertising platforms.
