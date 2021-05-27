NEW DELHI: Ad industry regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday unveiled the final guidelines for influencer advertising across digital media platforms. It will be applicable to commercial messages/content or advertisements published on or after 14 June.

The draft guidelines were issued in February and had sought feedback from all stakeholders – advertisers, agencies, influencers, and consumers. The final set of guidelines make it mandatory for influencers to label promotional content they post and do due diligence of products/services being promoted.

The branded content posts must be prominently labelled as sponsored post. ASCI has clearly laid out rules for showing disclosure for text, pictures and videos content. Disclosure must be clearly visible and must stay on the content for a pre-decided duration depending on the length of the video. These guidelines are applicable for content across blogs, apps, websites, social media platforms, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms and digital terrestrial television (DTT) among others.

In case of a complaint, the advertiser can ask the influencer to delete or edit an advertisement or the disclosure label to adhere to the ASCI code and guidelines.

Noting that the line between advertising and organic content is blurring, Subhash Kamath, chairman, ASCI, said consumers have the right to know the difference between paid and organic content so that they make an informed choice.

"It is absolutely critical to have guidelines given how influencer marketing business is growing in India. It is becoming mainstream which simply means a large number of consumers will be get impacted by it and therefore a certain degree of credibility needs to come in the industry. These guidelines will help influencers form trusted relationships with their followers," he added.

To actively monitor social media platforms for defaulters, ASCI has also partnered with a French technology provider, Reech, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to scan digital content.

“The Reech Influence Cloud platform uses Artificial Intelligence to identify lack of disclosure on posts of a commercial nature on social media. Machine learning algorithms and pattern searching Regex (Regular Expression) maximize accuracy," said Manisha Kapoor, secretary general, ASCI.

Influencer related complaints will be part of ASCI monthly consumer complaint report where it discloses details of misleading advertisement claims it receives.

“With a steep rise in internet users consuming advertising on various digital platforms, the guidelines are need of the hour. I strongly believe that it always pays in the long run, if an influencer is transparent. Adding a simple Paid Partnership tag will prevent influencer’s follower base from feeling deceived, while it will also help avoid any kind of backlash in the comment section," said Ritesh Ujjwal, CEO and co-founder, Kofluence, an influencer marketing agency.

Along with the guidelines, ASCI is launching ASCI.Social platform, a one-stop destination for all information related to the guidelines. The digital platform will be interactive with dos and don'ts, FAQs, information related to the guidelines etc. Over time, ASCI.Social aims to create a community of social media influencers, consumers, advertisers, and talent management agencies.

