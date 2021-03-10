New Delhi: Ad industry regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Wednesday said it has looked into 6,527 complaints that were registered against 3,315 advertisements in 2020. Out of these, 2,357 complaints were upheld.

Education (1,062) and healthcare (827) topped the list of misleading ads last year. Consumers complained against 117 food and beverage advertisements, 63 personal care, 22 real estate, and 10 visa and immigration services among several categories.

Between October and December, ASCI looked into 1,885 complaints against 1,230 advertisements. On receipt of communication from ASCI, 251 of these advertisements were withdrawn/amended by the advertisers.

From the remaining advertisements, ASCI’s independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) upheld complaints against 902 advertisements – 582 were from the education sector, 128 from healthcare, 64 from food and beverages, 25 from personal care, 99 from other categories and four that amounted to surrogate advertising; complaints against 77 advertisements were not upheld as these advertisements were not found to be in violation of the ASCI code.

ASCI, which released covid-19 advisory for advertisers in October 2020, found a total of 236 covid related ad violations. Earlier last year, the regulator also introduced guidelines for usage of awards/rankings in advertisements, by brands. A total of 295 awards/ ranking guideline violations were found last year. Meanwhile, 17 advertisements were found to be in violation of guidelines for qualification of brand extension.

“The third quarter of the financial year involved initiatives leading to positive impact on the industry and stakeholders. The quarter recorded the highest numbers in terms of complaints processing, compared to the previous two quarters which were a direct outcome of the pandemic. We hope to continue this momentum in the year ahead," said Manisha Kapoor, secretary general at ASCI.

