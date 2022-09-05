Asia Cup revives paan masala ad debate2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 01:41 AM IST
- Asia Cup viewers have been expressing outrage on social media following the return of the ads
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament has re-ignited the debate on movie stars, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Shahrukh Khan, promoting paan masala brands on TV. While Big B and son Abhishek endorse Kamla Pasand, the others appear in ads for “elaichi" from Vimal.