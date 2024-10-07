Asian Paints’ Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai campaign: A blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance

  • Asian Paints has revived its iconic 2002 campaign, “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai,” bringing a wave of nostalgia and renewed emotional connection to its audience.

Staff Writer
Published7 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Originally crafted by Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy, the ad delves into the idea that every home tells a unique story, reflecting the personalities and lives of its inhabitants.
Originally crafted by Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy, the ad delves into the idea that every home tells a unique story, reflecting the personalities and lives of its inhabitants.

Asian Paints has revived its iconic 2002 campaign, “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai,” bringing a wave of nostalgia and renewed emotional connection to its audience. Originally crafted by Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy, it delves into the idea that every home tells a unique story, reflecting the personalities and lives of its inhabitants. This revival comes at a time when people increasingly view homes as personal sanctuaries that celebrate individuality. Adding to its authenticity, the ad retains Pandey’s original voiceover. Despite plans to have Amitabh Bachchan re-record it, Bachchan himself felt Pandey’s narration perfectly captured its essence. The campaign is a blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance. staff writer

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryAdvertisingAsian Paints’ Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai campaign: A blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.