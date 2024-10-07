Asian Paints has revived its iconic 2002 campaign, “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai," bringing a wave of nostalgia and renewed emotional connection to its audience. Originally crafted by Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy, it delves into the idea that every home tells a unique story, reflecting the personalities and lives of its inhabitants. This revival comes at a time when people increasingly view homes as personal sanctuaries that celebrate individuality. Adding to its authenticity, the ad retains Pandey’s original voiceover. Despite plans to have Amitabh Bachchan re-record it, Bachchan himself felt Pandey’s narration perfectly captured its essence. The campaign is a blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance. staff writer

