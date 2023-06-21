Premium OTT platforms outshine mass-market services in ad recall: Study2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 05:11 PM IST
The study revealed a 10% increase in product recall and a 12% rise in brand recall for advertisements displayed on premium OTT platforms compared to mass streaming environments.
New Delhi: Advertisements placed on premium over-the-top (OTT) platforms lead to higher product and brand recall than ads on smaller mass-market services, including platforms that feature user-generated content (UGC), according to recent research by the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA).
