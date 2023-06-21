New Delhi: Advertisements placed on premium over-the-top (OTT) platforms lead to higher product and brand recall than ads on smaller mass-market services, including platforms that feature user-generated content (UGC), according to recent research by the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA).

The second phase of AVIA’s study, focusing on the effectiveness of advertising in different digital environments, was published following a period of research from January to April 2023 by Milieu Insight. This phase centered around the degree of customer attention and recall to advertisements in both premium OTT and mass streaming environments.

The findings supported the results of the initial phase, revealing a 10% increase in product recall and a 12% rise in brand recall for advertisements displayed on premium OTT platforms compared to mass streaming environments.

In terms of actions taken, from searching for more information about the product to visiting the brand’s website, reading reviews and so on, there was a notable difference between behaviour of those seeing ads in a premium or mass environment. Given the higher recall, this still demonstrates that there are likely to be higher conversion rates from ads shown in premium environments. Phase one of the research established that consumers clearly felt that premium OTT was higher quality (58% OTT versus 36% mass) and commanded higher attention than mass streaming video environments (49% OTT versus 35% mass).

“The results are definitive and support what we have long felt obvious – ads that are shown in premium OTT services are more effective than those you see in a social media or video sharing services. We believe there is a huge opportunity for brands to increase the efficiency of their advertising and rethink the allocation of spend across premium and mass video environments. OTT is growing in leaps and bounds, and provides a unique and not sufficiently exploited opportunity for advertisers of all sorts to increase the efficiency of their campaigns," Louis Boswell, CEO, AVIA said in a statement.

