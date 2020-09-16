Avon unveils new brand identity to stay relevant among millennials

NEW DELHI : Direct to consumer beauty company Avon has launched a new brand identity as it completes 135-years of operations globally. The firm has introduced a bolder and vibrant logo and launched a new campaign 'Watch Me Now' which highlights the underestimated aspects of the brand, its people and products.

The new logo has already begun appearing on products and brochures and includes reference to the curves of the original 1930s Avon logo, with the new colour gradient based on the curves of a woman’s face.

Swati Jain, marketing director, Avon India said that Avon is being positioned as a bold and inclusive brand through the new identity. "The revamp modernises the heritage brand and gives it a vibrant and vivacious personality through bright colours and fonts. The changes that we are seeing with millennial and GenZ consumers as well as the ongoing pandemic there could not have been a better time to undergo this change," she added.

The company, which entered the India market over two decades back, has more than 80% women sellers. While pandemic has brought new people in the Avon representatives fold, it has also pushed the company to digitise their mode of operations which once heavily depended on physical door to door selling. Over the years, the company said that it has added various digital tools for its representatives that includes digital brocherue, WhatsApp ordering and Avon On app where customers can directly shop. The company claims that it has trained over 1 lakh representatives in digital training during the pandemic.

"Direct selling has become a good source of income for families during pandemic. Avon sells products through relationship selling our mode of doing the business has gone from physical to telephonic and digital based selling owing to pandemic and social distancing norms," said Jain.

Avon, with a core TG of 25 to 45 year olds, has also been focussed on turning the millennials and GenZ into their customers by launching specific brands. A brand called 'Mark' was launched by the company two years back which has products such as lip tattoo, lip transformer, glitter and bold coloured lipstick shades such as purple.

"This range attracts millennial make up enthusiasts. In skincare, we have added a brand called 'Clear Skin' for GenZ or teenagers for treating acne and problematic skin issues. We have also added no gas deodorant and Attraction brand of fragrances for young consumers," Jain said.

