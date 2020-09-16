Avon unveils new brand identity to stay relevant among millennials

The company, which entered the India market over two decades back, has more than 80% women sellers. While pandemic has brought new people in the Avon representatives fold, it has also pushed the company to digitise their mode of operations which once heavily depended on physical door to door selling. Over the years, the company said that it has added various digital tools for its representatives that includes digital brocherue, WhatsApp ordering and Avon On app where customers can directly shop. The company claims that it has trained over 1 lakh representatives in digital training during the pandemic.