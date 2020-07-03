NEW DELHI : Known for his penchant for poetry, actor Ayushmann Khurana is seen urging people to let the traveller inside them stay alive in a new campaign by Club Mahindra. The actor, in an inspiring poetry ‘Main phir aaunga’ (I’ll come back again) in a video, talks about the sheer joy of travelling alone and with loved ones. Though the lockdown has forced people to stay indoors, their love for travel has not diminished. They are yearning to reconnect with engaging and exquisite experiences that only travel can offer.

In a digital campaign #LoveIndiaSeeIndia, the actor is professing his love for India and its multi-dimensional attractions – the beautiful terrains, mesmerizing experiences, mouth-watering cuisines – and his deep desire to be back and enjoy all of these. The film is an ode to country's tourist destinations such as Goa, Coorg, Udaipur, Shimla and Hyderabad which offer stunning views and delectable cuisines. It focusses on travelling and eating local.

Through their ‘India Dekho’ initiative, Club Mahindra is calling upon people to share their favorite holiday destinations in India and relive those magical memories once again, while staying indoors.

“All of us have fond memories of our favorite travel destinations and experiences and it is during these times that there is a sense of nostalgia about them. This film builds a resonance with the audience and evokes a strong desire to relive their travel memories and recreate magical moments with their loved ones," said Ramin Saherwala, chief marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited.

Club Mahindra offers access to over 100 resorts in India and abroad. As the country steadily emerges from the lockdown, the brand is evolving their resort experience to prioritise the safety and well-being of their members and staff ensuring that they exude the same warmth and service once guests return to their resorts.

Apart from assuring safety and sanitisation measures, the immediate goal of hospitality firms is to increase the footfall after a prolonged lockdown to ease liquidity burden and revive customer confidence. After a three-month pause, which resulted in a loss of about ₹15,000 crore in March and April, the hospitality industry is gradually coming back to business from 8 June.