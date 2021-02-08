Beauty ad spends in India to grow at 7.6% in 2021, report

NEW DELHI: Advertising spends across the beauty category is expected to grow at an average 7.6% annually in India as more consumers take up the habit of regularly buying beauty products, as per a report from media agency Zenith. Beauty and personal luxury is defined as the combination of four sub-categories including cosmetics, fragrances, hair care and skin care.

Noting that beauty ad spends were stable in India in 2020, the report said the country along with France are the only two markets that will lead the recovery in the beauty category over the next two years.

Zenith’s Business Intelligence – Beauty and Personal Luxury report said subdued consumer demand for cosmetics and fragrances amid continued social distancing will slow down recovery in beauty and personal luxury advertising to 1.7% in 2021 for global markets. This is below the 4.4% growth rate for total ad spend in 11 key markets included in the report. Beauty ad spend will total $7.5 billion across these markets in 2021, and then rise to $7.7 billion in 2022, growing by 2.6%, compared to 4.5% for the market as a whole.

India, by contrast, is forecast to grow as a result of strong consumer demand. Beauty and personal luxury ad spend in India is projected to be 15.2% higher in 2022 than it was in 2019.

Zenith expects France to be the best-performing beauty ad market over the next two years, growing by 13.3% a year on average. Demand will recover more slowly across North America and the rest of Western Europe, leading to annual growth in beauty adspend of 1%-2% a year in Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.

"Growth in beauty and personal luxury advertising will lag behind the market while consumers remain cautious about travelling in public and meeting in person," said Jonathan Barnard, head of forecasting, Zenith. “But by investing in digital technology that embeds ecommerce into the heart of their operations, brands will prime themselves for more rapid growth when demand picks up."

Beauty and personal luxury brands have been relatively slow to adopt digital advertising, spending 34.1% of their budgets digitally in 2020 compared with 53.1% for the market as a whole. This is a result of the historic lack of premium digital environments that support the high-quality brand imagery of beauty and personal luxury brands. It is also due to the difficulty the beauty industry has had adapting to ecommerce, because consumers feel the need to sample and try on beauty products in person before committing to a specific product.

However, technologies like video-on-demand and connected TV, and social platforms like Instagram, are creating new premium environments that showcase beauty and personal luxury brands effectively.

Zenith estimates that the beauty category increased its spending on digital advertising 2.8% in 2020 globally, despite the pandemic. This was twice the 1.4% growth rate of digital advertising across all categories, as beauty and personal luxury brands began to compensate for previous underinvestment.

It has forecast an average growth of 5.9% a year in digital advertising between 2019 and 2022. Beauty and personal luxury ad spend on all other media will decline over this period, by between 1.2% a year for TV and 12.4% a year for magazines.

