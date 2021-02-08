Beauty ad spends in India to grow at 7.6% in 2021, report

Beauty and personal luxury brands have been relatively slow to adopt digital advertising, spending 34.1% of their budgets digitally in 2020 compared with 53.1% for the market as a whole. This is a result of the historic lack of premium digital environments that support the high-quality brand imagery of beauty and personal luxury brands. It is also due to the difficulty the beauty industry has had adapting to ecommerce, because consumers feel the need to sample and try on beauty products in person before committing to a specific product.