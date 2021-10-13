Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Advertising >Beauty-tech retailer Boddess.com releases campaign with Bhumi Pednekar

Beauty-tech retailer Boddess.com releases campaign with Bhumi Pednekar

Beauty-tech retailer Boddess.com releases campaign Bhumi Pednekar
1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Varuni Khosla

  • India's burgeoning beauty e-commerce segment has many well-performing brands like MyGlamm, Purplle and Plum, among others.

NEW DELHI: Beauty e-commerce platform Boddess has launched its first brand campaign ‘I am Many’ conceptualised by British advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi with its brand ambassador Bhumi Pednekar.

The campaign will be launched on digital platforms including video streaming services in the first phase and will be extended to billboards and print media subsequently.

The company said the campaign is about living many lives within one lifetime, to discover and experience it all. The film also channels the brand’s core philosophy--fearlessness, inclusivity and optimism--and encourages women to embrace all parts of themselves and be proud of their avatars.

"Bhumi Pednekar highlights how beauty has the power to transform and transcend the way one feels. The commercial encourages women to embrace all versions of themselves," said Ritika Sharma, founder and CEO, House of Beauty, the Gurugram-based firm that started the e-commerce website in 2020.

Pednekar, who was signed on as brand ambassador for the company last month, is also a beauty collaborator for the company. “It’s nothing new that we as women are expected to go along with fixed parameters and anything beyond that is considered problematic. I hope our message to embrace the diversity within us resonates with our audience," Pednekar said.

Earlier this month, competitor Nykaa launched a campaign where it depicted women being their own 'nayaka' or protagonists of their own stories.

India's burgeoning beauty e-commerce segment has many well-performing brands like MyGlamm, Purplle and Plum, among others.

India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a trust established by the commerce ministry, said that the country's e-commerce orders volume rose 36% in the last quarter of 2020, with personal care, beauty and wellness (PCB&W) segment being the largest beneficiary.

