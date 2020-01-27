Benetton India awards its digital mandate to Dentsu X-cubic

NEW DELHI : Benetton India, the Indian arm of global fashion firm Benetton Group, has awarded its digital media duties to Dentsu X’s agency dX-cubic, effective January 2020. The incumbent agency on the account is GroupM, owned media agency Wavemaker India.

“Benetton’s strength lies in its millennial consumer base who show a deep connection and love for the brand. Adapting with the changing times, Benetton wants to be innovative and upbeat with digital communications and campaigns. We are excited to get Dentsu X on-board. The team shows excellent knowledge and dedication and we are hopeful of doing some very successful work together," said Sundeep Chugh, managing director and chief executive, Benetton India.

As part of the mandate, the agency will handle media planning, buying and strategy of the fashion brand across all digital platforms.

Divya Karani, chief executive officer, Dentsu X, said, “Yes, we are super excited to win and work on Benetton. Partnering a strong brand, built upon innovation, with such a strong connect with the mercurial millennials is exhilarating. Given our ethos of delivering experiences beyond just mere exposures, this is right up our street! We look forward to a productive and enduring partnership."

Dentsu X India comprises three agencies - dX-matrix, dX-cubic and dX-palette, offering integrated communication solutions. Owned by Dentsu Aegis Network, Dentsu Media was rebranded as Dentsu X in 2017. Apart from media buying and planning the agency assist on content creation, technology, data and behavioural insights to its clients.

