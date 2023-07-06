Betting app Lotus365 top advertiser in print during January-March 2023

New Delhi: Betting company Lotus365 was the largest advertiser in print medium during January-March. While betting apps were banned in February, one report said the business accounted for the largest pie of advertising in the quarter.

The report by TAM Media Research’s Tam AdEx said that the advertising landscape for the print media during the March ended quarter saw a 7% year-on-year increase in ad space per publication. This indicates a growing interest in advertising and a positive market outlook.

Service providers had the leading position in terms of those that advertised, capturing 18% of the entire ad space, while the auto sector cornered a 14% share. Within this, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Bajaj Auto, MG Motor India & Torque Pharma were the new entrants in the top 10 list of advertisers.

The cars sub-category emerged as the top category in terms of ad volumes, holding a 7% share. Education player Fiitjee stood as the top brand in the print sector, followed by betting firm Lotus365.com.

Additionally, the e-commerce gaming category experienced remarkable growth, with a 3.3 times increase in advertising. Aura Services NV which owns Lotus365.com were the leading exclusive advertiser and brand.

Sales promotion advertising, too, accounted for a significant 30% share of ad space in print during the period. This could mean there is a growing importance of sales promotions in attracting consumer attention and boosting sales for businesses.