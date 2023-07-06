Betting app Lotus365 top advertiser in print during January-March 2023

Betting app Lotus365 top advertiser in print during January-March 20231 min read 06 Jul 2023, 05:05 PM IST
The advertising landscape for the print media during the March ended quarter saw a 7% year-on-year increase in ad space per publication. This indicates a growing interest in advertising and a positive market outlook.
New Delhi: Betting company Lotus365 was the largest advertiser in print medium during January-March. While betting apps were banned in February, one report said the business accounted for the largest pie of advertising in the quarter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×