comScore
Business News/ Industry / Advertising/  Betting app Lotus365 top advertiser in print during January-March 2023
Back

Betting app Lotus365 top advertiser in print during January-March 2023

 1 min read 06 Jul 2023, 05:05 PM IST Varuni Khosla

The advertising landscape for the print media during the March ended quarter saw a 7% year-on-year increase in ad space per publication. This indicates a growing interest in advertising and a positive market outlook.

While betting apps were banned in February, one report said the business accounted for the largest pie of advertising in the quarter (File Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
While betting apps were banned in February, one report said the business accounted for the largest pie of advertising in the quarter (File Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: Betting company Lotus365 was the largest advertiser in print medium during January-March. While betting apps were banned in February, one report said the business accounted for the largest pie of advertising in the quarter.

The report by TAM Media Research’s Tam AdEx said that the advertising landscape for the print media during the March ended quarter saw a 7% year-on-year increase in ad space per publication. This indicates a growing interest in advertising and a positive market outlook.

Service providers had the leading position in terms of those that advertised, capturing 18% of the entire ad space, while the auto sector cornered a 14% share. Within this, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Bajaj Auto, MG Motor India & Torque Pharma were the new entrants in the top 10 list of advertisers.

The cars sub-category emerged as the top category in terms of ad volumes, holding a 7% share. Education player Fiitjee stood as the top brand in the print sector, followed by betting firm Lotus365.com.

Additionally, the e-commerce gaming category experienced remarkable growth, with a 3.3 times increase in advertising. Aura Services NV which owns Lotus365.com were the leading exclusive advertiser and brand.

Sales promotion advertising, too, accounted for a significant 30% share of ad space in print during the period. This could mean there is a growing importance of sales promotions in attracting consumer attention and boosting sales for businesses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Jul 2023, 05:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout