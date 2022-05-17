NEW DELHI: Fintech unicorn BharatPe has rolled out a marketing campaign to promote its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product, Postpe. Conceptualised on the theme of ‘ De Dena Aaram Se ’, the campaign will create awareness about interoperability and instant approvals. It also aims to tell consumers why they should choose to buy now and pay later. The campaign will run for eight weeks across entertainment, sports and news channels, OTTs, and social media.

The film compares the lives of people - one who is stuck in a monotonous life, using traditional payment modes, and the other who leads a smarter life with Bharatpe's BNPL product.

The film showcases ways in which Postpe makes the life of the protagonist better, thereby positioning it as a smarter choice for new-age customers. Highlighting features of ‘10 lacs in 60 seconds’ and ‘Pay with credit everywhere - QR, Swipe, Pay Online’, the film establishes various USPs of it.

Parth Joshi, chief marketing officer of BharatPe, said, “We have launched this film to drive category adoption as well as enable growth for our product. I believe that the television commercial will strike a chord with the GenZ and millennials and help fuel the growth of postpe and BNPL in India."

Its last campaign was launched by Postpe around the International Women’s Day in March. The campaign was conceptualized around the global IWD theme ‘Break the Bias’ and was appreciated by the audience, helping increase the brand recall amongst women.

According to analysis website Expert Market Research, India’s advertising market was valued at nearly ₹670 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during 2022-2027 to reach ₹1253.2 billion.