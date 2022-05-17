BharatPe launches new TV marketing campaign for Postpe

NEW DELHI: Fintech unicorn BharatPe has rolled out a marketing campaign to promote its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product, Postpe. Conceptualised on the theme of ‘De Dena Aaram Se’, the campaign will create awareness about interoperability and instant approvals. It also aims to tell consumers why they should choose to buy now and pay later. The campaign will run for eight weeks across entertainment, sports and news channels, OTTs, and social media.

