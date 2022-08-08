Bharti AXA Life launches ad campaign with Vidya Balan

The new ads have been directed by Rajesh Saathi and are centered on how the company delivers on its purpose and are designed in multilingual formats with content in ‘Hinglish’, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Odia
NEW DELHI: Insurance company Bharti AXA Life, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA, has announced the launch of a new TV ad campaign as part of the brand’s ‘Do The Smart Thing’ proposition.The multimedia campaign has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and will have its brand ambassador Vidya Balan feature in four ads. The company said it will also engage with audiences across multiple mediums like its newly released sonic identity for all brand assets, transactions, customer caller tunes, ringtones, etc.
The new ads have been directed by Rajesh Saathi and are centered on how the company delivers on its purpose and are designed in multilingual formats with content in ‘Hinglish’, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Odia.
Insurance policies have traditionally been synonymous with documentation and locating policy details can often be cumbersome. One of the television ads opens with a protagonist rummaging through the papers and boxes strewn across his living room. Vidya Balan then enters the room and learns that he is trying to locate insurance policy papers. She then introduces him to the insurance firm’s QR Code-based policy summary.The other ad highlights its 24X7 WhatsApp support offering, one-day claim settlement for non-early claims (after receipt of all documents), and similar plans.
Parag Raja, CEO of the firm said, “We are thrilled to kick-start the campaign and unveil our integrated brand campaign with our new musical brand identity. We believe that simplifying insurance can in-turn lead to greater insurance penetration in the country. We are excited to have Vidya on board for this campaign and will continue to strengthen customer engagements through strategic brand initiatives across touchpoints.“
Kartik Smetacek, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, said, “Who better than Vidya Balan, a woman who epitomises smartness, to put across the bouquet of innovations in a sharp, relevant way. The campaign also introduces the brand’s new sonic identity. A signature tune that is up-tempo and optimistic, setting the brand apart from the category."
Geetanjali Kothari, head of marketing for the firm, added, “The integrated campaign creatively showcases our innovative solutions that help deliver on our brand promise. It captures the key customer challenges and requirements pertaining to insurance, and then weaves in our core offerings that bridge critical need gaps."
Insurance penetration in India is poised to rise rapidly with the market set to reach a size close to $222 billion by FY26, driven by a growing middle class and increasing digital access, according to consultancy firm Redseer.