Bharti AXA Life launches ad campaign with Vidya Balan

Insurance policies have traditionally been synonymous with documentation and locating policy details can often be cumbersome. One of the television ads opens with a protagonist rummaging through the papers and boxes strewn across his living room. Vidya Balan then enters the room and learns that he is trying to locate insurance policy papers. She then introduces him to the insurance firm’s QR Code-based policy summary.The other ad highlights its 24X7 WhatsApp support offering, one-day claim settlement for non-early claims (after receipt of all documents), and similar plans.

