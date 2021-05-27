NEW DELHI: BL Agro Industries Limited, which sells edible oils and food products, on Thursday announced a marketing investment of ₹150 crore in the FY 2021-22 to drive growth and expansion.

The fast moving consumer goods firm owns Bail Kolhu, a 50-year-old edible oil brand and Nourish, a food brand that sells products in the staple food category such as wheat flour, spices, and pulses. The company recently appointed a bunch of Bollywood actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shilpa Shetty to promote its various products. They will be featured in multiple brand campaigns talking about the benefits of the company’s range of branded food products.

“Our company is on an aggressive B2C expansion spree with an eye on profitable incremental growth and sustained capability, which can be achieved through proper marketing strategy," said Ashish Khandelwal, managing director, BL Agro.

The company, which has recently launched television campaigns for its brands, Bail Kolhu and Nourish, plans to invest in both mainline and digital media platforms led by television to create brand positioning resulting in consumer awareness about its products across the country.

“The entire range of BL Agro's products are for all age groups, across different strata of the society, and therefore it is imperative to be on every media. Television still holds the maximum mileage, where our spends would be close to 60%, followed by the print/radio/outdoor, digital and online media and other media such as PR and influencer marketing," said Khandelwal.

Based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, B L Agro Industries Ltd. has a distribution network of over 50,000 retailers. It is looking to clock a turnover of ₹2,500 crores. Apart from mustard oil, under its Nourish brand, it also offers a range of food products including atta, rice, pulses, ghee & oils, dry fruits, pickle and spices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.