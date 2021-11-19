Boat ties up with Punjabi singer AP Dhillon for brand association

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Consumer electronics company boAt, popular for its fashionable audio products, has tied up with Punjabi singer AP Dhillon for his first live tour across six cities in India. Imagine Marketing that runs boAt has partnered with the singer of hit songs like "Brown Munde" for its latest campaign Live The Sound.

The company said it has decided to target music enthusiasts. "boAt is excited to be the title sponsor for AP Dhillon: The Takeover Tour which will kick off mid-November and will see the international singing sensation perform across Chandigarh, Gurugram, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai," as per a company statement.

The digital-first brand said it understands good music and the love for Punjabi music among millennials. The Canadian Punjabi singer is known for his music across genres including R&B, hip-hop, pop and rap and hit numbers like "Arrogant", "Saada Pyaar", "Toxic", "Free Smoke".

Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer at the company, said, “We are delighted to start our collaboration with AP Dhillon, who truly is one of the coolest Punjabi singers today."

AP Dhillon said he was humbled to be associated with the audio brand as he returns to India to perform live for his fans for the first time.

Set up in 2014, the company has a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearable, personal grooming, mobile accessories and much more.

boAt was started in 2016 and has distinctive fashionable lifestyle-oriented products at price points targeted at young consumers. Imagine Marketing, backed by global private equity fund Warburg Pincus, said it has been associated with global names such as Qualcomm, Google, Dolby, Amazon (Alexa) etc.