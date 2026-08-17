Bollywood actors get show-cause notice over Vimal Elaichi ad; what is surrogate advertising and what does the law say

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have come under scrutiny after Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued show-cause notices to them last week, alleging that their advertisement for Vimal Elaichi amounts to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala.
News agency PTI, citing the FDA, reported that the use of the expression "VIMAL Elaichi" in the advertisement seems to create an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and could mislead consumers while indirectly promoting the prohibited product.
In the notice issued on 11 August, the FDA's Greater Mumbai division noted that the issue was particularly serious and sought responses from the three actors within 15 days.
The FDA described the notice as a “final warning”, stating that the advertisement appeared, prima facie, to be misleading and in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it.
The agency also flagged possible violations regarding surrogate or indirect advertising under other laws and guidelines. Additionally, the FDA directed the actors to immediately discontinue their association with and participation in the Vimal Pan Masala/Elaichi advertisement and remove the promotional content from their official social media handles, websites, and other digital platforms under their control.
Surrogate advertising is a form of marketing that involves promoting a legally restricted or prohibited product indirectly by advertising another product carrying the same brand name, logo, or visual identity. The strategy is commonly used for products such as alcohol, tobacco, and pan masala to maintain brand recognition among consumers, The Indian Express reported.
Under the current guidelines, "surrogate advertising" is defined as "an advertisement for goods, product or service, whose advertising is otherwise prohibited or restricted by law, by circumventing such prohibition or restriction and portraying it to be an advertisement for other goods, product or service, the advertising of which is not prohibited or restricted by law”.
In 2022, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the Department of Consumer Affairs, introduced the “Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements” to curb deceptive advertising and safeguard consumer interests. Set up under Section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act, the CCPA oversees issues involving consumer rights violations, unfair trade practices, and advertisements or endorsements that are false or misleading and may harm the interests of consumers and the public.
According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release dated 10 June 2022, "the guidelines seek to ensure that consumers are not being fooled with unsubstantiated claims, exaggerated promises, misinformation and false claims. Such advertisements violate various rights of consumers such as the right to be informed, right to choose and right to be safeguarded against potentially unsafe products and services.”
Under Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, a misleading advertisement is defined as an advertisement related to any product or service that meets certain specified criteria:
(i) provides an inaccurate description of the product or service;
(ii) makes a false assurance or could mislead consumers about the product or service’s nature, composition, quantity or quality;
(iii) makes an explicit or implicit claim that, if made by the manufacturer, seller or service provider, would amount to an unfair trade practice; or
(iv) intentionally withholds material information.
The guidelines have also set out requirements for disclaimers in advertisements, covering the disclosure of material information, the language used and the appropriate font size. They also specify the responsibilities of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers and advertising agencies, including the due diligence required before an endorsement is made.
Penalties for violating these guidelines are also clearly outlined. CCPA can impose a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh on manufacturers, advertisers and endorsers for misleading advertisements. For subsequent contraventions, CCPA may impose a penalty of up to ₹50 lakh. CCPA can prohibit the endorser of a misleading advertisement from making any endorsement for up to one year, and for a subsequent contravention, the prohibition can extend up to three years.
The show-cause notices highlight the regulatory scrutiny celebrities and brands face over advertisements that could indirectly promote restricted products.
(with agency inputs)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.