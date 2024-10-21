How much of a role does consumer trust play when companies change their pricing stance or introduce new models?

Izaret: Trust is essential. If customers feel like a company is engaging in a “bait and switch," where they promise one thing and quickly turn around and do the opposite, it damages credibility. But if a brand is transparent about why they’re changing their pricing—such as market conditions or innovation—customers are more likely to accept it. Companies like Apple, for example, have adjusted prices after market feedback without damaging trust, by acknowledging when they made a mistake or when conditions have changed.