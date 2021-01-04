Brand ads wade through politics, trolls in polarised environment

New Delhi: Over the past couple of days, Adani Wilmar-owned food brand Fortune found itself in a sticky situation as netizens started trolling its rice bran edible oil variant after its ambassador Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack.

Ganguly, appointed Fortune ambassador last year, has been seen in ‘Welcome to the 40s' campaign which speaks about maintaining heart health and immunity.

Although it was a case of bad timing of the brand, the association took a political colour on social media with a section of users attacking Adani Wilmar for its stand on farmers' bill. The company was called out for importing raw material (soya in particular), sidelining local farmers. Ganguly's speculated political debut with the BJP was also dragged into the controversy.

Adani Wilmar has declined to comment on the development, but advertising and brand experts believe that in an increasingly polarized society, brands are beginning to get caught in the political crossfire, often inadvertently. Easy social media access and 'engineered' activism by motivated parties provides the much-needed oxygen to keep these issues alive.

"Companies and brands need to respect public sentiment as brands play a big part in influencing consumer behaviour and moulding opinion. Brand custodians need to be sensitive – so as not to needlessly offend any segment, but this should not stop them from doing what is right, in the larger context," said Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and former Asia marketing head of HP Inc.

Online food ordering platform Zomato, for instance, took a stand against religious discrimination when a customer refused to accept order from a Muslim delivery boy. It faced social media ire as angry users threatened to uninstall the food delivery app.

"...being circumspect is desirable, as is the need to do the right thing, even though it may have short-term implications for their business," added Mathias.

However, there have been cases where companies end up succumbing to the backlash and withdrawing the campaigns. Tanishq was viciously trolled for its festive campaign that featured an inter-faith couple where the Muslim in laws chose to celebrate their Hindu daughter-in-law’s baby shower in traditional way respecting her faith. This portrayal also drew criticism from a section of the society that threatened violence against the brand, forcing Tanishq to withdraw its advertising and issue an apology.

Harish Bijoor, brand strategy expert and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc believes that pulling out the advertisement simply means admitting to one's mistake which can go against a brand. According to him, brands should avoid reacting to such issues and fan the controversy further.

"Having said that, I cannot stress more on the importance of understanding the context in which companies market their products. In the current times, politics and religions have become holy subjects as people are extremely sensitive about them. Brands must not talk about politics at all in today's context. They shouldn't even attempt a campaign like Jaago Re (cause marketing initiative launched by Tata Tea around social issues around elections). Brands have no business to be in this space and make any strong comment," he added.

According to Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency, what has further fuelled the trend of politics enmeshing with advertising are consumers asserting themselves and getting into action mode whether it is active trolling or boycotting products.

"As we go forward, brands will have to look out for political landmines. This becomes important as corporations are seen to be aligned in a certain manner which creates a highly polarised consumer sentiment. Political takeouts from such controversies can also be at a different tangent. In Fortune Oil's case, for instance, it is no longer about Ganguly's health condition but Adani importing raw material and not supporting local farmers," he added.

