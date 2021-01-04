Brand ads wade through politics, trolls in polarised environment

"Having said that, I cannot stress more on the importance of understanding the context in which companies market their products. In the current times, politics and religions have become holy subjects as people are extremely sensitive about them. Brands must not talk about politics at all in today's context. They shouldn't even attempt a campaign like Jaago Re (cause marketing initiative launched by Tata Tea around social issues around elections). Brands have no business to be in this space and make any strong comment," he added.