NEW DELHI: Bata India, Shoppers Stop, Lakme Salon and Westside are among brands leveraging their employees to create do-it-yourself (DIY) content campaigns across social media platforms to stay relevant and connected with consumers amid the ongoing lockdown.

The content featured on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter ranges from beauty, wellness and fitness to tutorials on recycling old clothes. Social media is buzzing with DIY content on home care, sanitization and skincare.

“Such content gives brands an opportunity to engage with their customers. This would help the brands with better discoverability on digital in the long run. If used well, it helps the brand, its employees and its customers. It also opens up opportunity for the brand to organically get more followers," said Nishant Malsisaria, vice president of product strategy at DAN Data Sciences.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL)-owned salon chain Lakmé Salon hosted a Facebook Live session on pedicure, asking consumers to pamper and help their partners de-stress during the lockdown. The session was hosted by Lakme Salon’s national creative director, who answered participants’ queries. “The Facebook Live streaming session helped us interact real time with a large number of customers," said an HUL India spokesman.

Apparel retailer Westside has created content on beauty hacks and recycling of old clothes. Staff sharing videos of quilt made from scraps, hand drawings and digital graphics have garnered engagement from followers. The Sunday Jam session is also popular and is a property Westside wants to grow beyond the lockdown.

“We have come to realise that the sheer authenticity and honesty of the content is what’s working at the moment amongst the consumers. Westside is able to be creative with almost zero budget and still connect with our audience through a purely organic reach," said Umashan Naidoo, head of cosmetics and customer, Westside.

At the beginning of the lockdown, Bata India said it was clear that it’s not the time to market shoes, but to find a sweet spot between the category its operates in and the current situation. Under the campaign #StayActiveWityPower, Bata’s brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana for its sports range Power, along with its employees shared daily exercising tricks and tips to be fit.

“In times like these all of us borrow comfort, hope and strength form stories of people around us and that’s the biggest motivation. That’s the role what Bata is playing today, disseminating information on safety and health through real life moments of our employees. When we see stories of regular people braving the situation in their own ways it conveys optimism and positivity of life," said Sandeep Kataria, chief executive at Bata India.

Advertising experts also believe that such a strategy and content not only seems more real and relatable but also creates a community to better deal with a crisis.

“Social being primary platforms to disseminate this content is helping them rather build a community. The plus side of a community is its longevity. If brands are consciously do a good job with this and they will build a strong community, it may help brands expand further due to increased credibility," said DAN Data Sciences’ Malsisaria.

