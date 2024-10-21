How influencers can stay out of legal trouble

“The guidelines issued by Central Consumer Protection Authority require that endorsements in an advertisement must reflect genuine and reasonably current opinion of the individual or organization endorsing any product or service in the advertisement, and that any representation should be based on adequate information or experience with the relevant products or services. Therefore, influencers or celebrities promoting any product or service in collaboration with an advertiser should do their own due diligence on the products or services as well as the advertiser," said Tanu Banerjee, a partner at Khaitan & Co.