Are brands losing ground as customers chase deal-thrill?
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 27 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- While discounting strategies drive immediate sales, they come at a significant cost. Brands that rely too heavily on price cuts risk diluting their value proposition. A product perpetually on sale loses its aspirational appeal, reducing the consumer’s perception of its worth.
A few years ago, Neha Mathur, a loyal customer of a well-known beauty brand, wouldn’t have thought twice before restocking her favourites, even at full price. Today, however, she’s scrolling through multiple e-commerce platforms, hunting for the best deals. “I’ll buy whichever brand is offering a discount. Why pay more when they’re all the same?" she says.
