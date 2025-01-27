Are brands losing ground as customers chase deal-thrill?

Add to this the growing popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) schemes and cashback offers from platforms like Paytm and Google Pay, and it’s no surprise that over 60% of Indian shoppers actively compare prices before making a purchase. “It’s not that consumers don’t care about brands," says Pranav Tambey, general manager, marketing, Havells India. “It’s just that the thrill of getting a good deal often outweighs the loyalty momentarily. However, sustainably superior brand experiences of products and services will always outweigh the deal thrills."