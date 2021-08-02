Brand partnerships likely to bring 60% of revenues for OTTs

Advertising experts like Gupta said there is no reason for such partnerships to not emerge as revenue streams in the coming years, if OTTs learn to create programming that doesn’t destroy the content viewing experience while delivering value to the brand through “subtle placements." Sushil Anantharaman, media director at digital marketing agency Gozoop that several brands are also in a phase of digital maturity as younger management looks at OTT platforms seriously, which, in turn, can benefit from the revenue coming in to bolster not just content but also technological expertise. “Platforms need at least 80-85% penetration for subscription revenue to alone suffice for this," he pointed out.

