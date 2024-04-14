Industry
Brands battle for mindspace as cricket carnival kicks off
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 14 Apr 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Summary
- 86 new brands have decided to advertise during the cricketing spectacle this year
New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is an intense battleground not just for cricketers, but also for advertisers and brands. In the first 23 matches of the 17th season of the marquee cricket tournament, that intensity has multiplied, with 37 new categories and 86 new brands joining the fray on television compared to last year.
