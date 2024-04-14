Brands battle for mindspace as cricket carnival kicks off

“This year, the percentage of people watching the IPL on digital has also increased and we have observed that most of them are seen streaming them on their connected TV screens rather than on their mobiles," said Ranade. “In general, we have observed that TV and digital are at par this year, for now at least. We will wait for another week of data to come in to see how the season has panned out. The first two weeks have seen some front loading of some companies' media plans, but surely more brands could be added as the season reaches the end," he added.