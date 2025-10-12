Spotted: When brands take the fight to the streets, literally

Observant travellers on the choked Western Express Highway in Mumbai may have spotted a small purple billboard tucked away in a service lane leading away from the highway. In bold words, District by Zomato declared “We Got Be*f".

It’s a strange message, until you read the small lettering underneath that says the company’s beef is with people who stay at home, scrolling away, booking tickets on an app “stuck in 2007".

It’s a rather snide reference to BookMyShow, the leader in the ticketing business and now in the business of live events, too. District by Zomato that launched last year is taking BookMyShow head-on, not just in the business of selling movie and events tickets, but in producing live concerts and other events as well. Already, India’s music and ‘going out’ economy is exploding; the organized live events business grew to more than ₹12,000 crore last year, per an estimate by consulting firm EY.

It stands to reason, then, that the rivalry between incumbent BookMyShow and new entrant District will spill out from beyond vying for headline acts and bringing new international talent to eager Indian audiences.

Which is why, we found it rather in line with Zomato’s cheeky tone of advertising to see them affix this billboard ad right outside BookMyShow’s head office (in picture: left blue building). It only emphasizes what we’re already aware of—the value of the ‘going out’ business in India is growing rapidly, and so is the competition.

This District vs BookMyShow billboard fight is also part of a long tradition of “fighting" among brands via nudges, winks and snide references on billboards. Just this year, Honasa’s Derma Co. took a billboard right next to one carrying an ad for Hindustan Unilever’s Lakmé sunscreen, mocking the brand for “finally" introducing an SPF 50 product. Lakmé’s original ad also seemingly took a swipe at Derma Co.’s claims, and the two companies fought a disparagement case in the courts as well.

Moments like these help drum up “virality" for an ad campaign online, where people love to lap up all the gossip about brands fighting each other in the real world.

Who says outdoor advertising is dead?