Spotted: When brands take the fight to the streets, literally
Summary
Billboard campaigns can be rather drab, or sometimes too gimmicky to land an effective message. But slugging it out on the streets can help.
Observant travellers on the choked Western Express Highway in Mumbai may have spotted a small purple billboard tucked away in a service lane leading away from the highway. In bold words, District by Zomato declared “We Got Be*f".
