NEW DELHI : A clutch of brands across categories are creating mental health related content including e-consultations with psychologists, stress busting activities and multiple relaxing techniques across their digital and social media platforms reaching out to millions of consumers.

HDFC Bank, Big Basket, Max Healthcare as well as Max Bupa Insurance among others are actively helping their consumers to help fight negativity as they face additional stressors like financial insecurity, income loss, social isolation and health concerns.

Advertising experts believe that as GenZ and millennials face the greatest challenge of their generations, they will remember those companies that made a difference to their lives and helped them combat the pandemic. Such meaningful initiatives will create brand love and loyalty which no paid promotions can ever achieve.

"An already anxious generation -- now trapped inside their homes -- needs mental health support to come to them. So the brands with an 'am here for you' attitude are the ones who shall be appreciated in the long run," said Anupama Ramaswamy, national creative director, Dentsu Impact.

Agreed Amit Kekre, national strategy head at DDB Mudra Group who thinks it could be an excellent opportunity for youth brands to create meaningful conversations among their target group which has understood the rising importance of mental health.

“It provides brands with an excellent opportunity to make their consumers feel that they are not just their for profiteering but are also in interested in their well-being. Moreover, especially in times we find ourselves in, where we are all grappling with unprecedented stress, if brands can offer solutions to navigate it, there is a lot for them to gain," he added.

E-consultation sessions with psychologists emerged as the most common initiative among brands.

HDFC bank, for instance, has been conducting radio show on Big FM with a psychologist on anxiety and working from home apart from hosting regular sessions on meditation, yoga, fitness, and zumba. The bank has also partnered with author and depression survivor Shaheen Bhatt who is featured in #NoFrownLockdown video series where she shares her personal tips to tide over lockdown blues. It is also leveraging art therapy by running 'The Art Project' as a de-stressing activity asking consumers to submit art works entries and a chance to win prizes.

“As a socially responsible corporate citizen we want to do the best that we can for our nation," said Ravi Santhanam, chief marketing officer, HDFC Bank.

Online grocery platform Big Basket recently conducted Facebook live with Bengaluru based psychologist Paras Sharma of The Alternative Story on ways to stay motivated and positive during lockdown. "Considering how anxiety and other factors are affecting everyone, we felt it would be helpful to address these concerns, in addition to delivering groceries. That's why we are partnering with psychologists and other wellness experts to conduct live sessions on Facebook and other channels. We will continue to do more of this in the coming weeks," said a spokesperson from Big Basket.

Apart from hosting Facebook videos on emotional wellness with a psychotherapist, health insurance firm Max Bupa has also partnered with Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty to create quick yoga asana videos on Facebook and Instagram to stay active and beat stress.

Max Healthcare chain of hospitals have also been using social media to disseminate tips to cope with pandemic anxiety and busting various myths around coronavirus which often lead to panic and anxiety.

