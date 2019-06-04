Brands deliver progressive, inclusive messaging through Eid ads

NEW DELHI: Brands across categories have rolled out festive ad campaigns to celebrate Eid, the festival which marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting in Islam. Created around the themes of inclusiveness and progressiveness, the campaigns urge consumers to celebrate the festival with love and togetherness.

Mondelez India-owned chocolate brand Cadbury's digital campaign features a Hindu couple visiting their friend’s house to greet them for Eid. Unfamiliar with the customs they are unsure about the gift (Celebrations pack) but are eventually redeemed by the host who not just accepts the gift, but makes it a part of the festival. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign, which is being promoted across various cities through outdoor, delivers the message that ‘Alag kahan hai. Meetha toh meetha hota hai’.

“It is a festival where chocolate gifting has been traditionally low and our Eid commercial actually pivots on this very fact. With a heart-warming set-up that involves a couple unfamiliar with Eid customs invited to an Eid celebration, the film highlights how a pack of Cadbury Celebrations brings people closer to each other," said Anil Viswanathan, director – marketing (chocolates), Mondelez India.

Riding on the Hindu-Muslim bonding, apparel retailer Max Fashions campaign also features a Hindu family hosting a lavish meal for their Muslim friends. Jiten Mahendra, vice-president - marketing, Max Fashion, said that brand believes in inclusiveness and a progressive mindset. “We want to reinforce these values in all our campaigns. On Eid, our idea is to visualize a society which is inclusive and progressive. This communication is dedicated to our customers who believe in these values," he said.

Meanwhile, RSPL Group-owned detergent brand Ghadi is seen breaking social stereotypes and urging consumers to not have double standards. The digital campaign advocates the cleansing of this mael (filth) through the story of a proverbial household where the mother-in-law, who is truly touched by her son-in-law’s efforts in helping her daughter with daily chores. But back home, the same lending of helping hand by her son to his wife doesn’t go down well with her until her husband points out the flaw in her judgment. “This time we are tackling the issue of double standards which is relevant to every other household. Eid is just an occasion to communicate the message," said Akashneel Dasgupta, national creative director, ADK Fortune.

Through ‘Lets walk together’ campaign, footwear brand Bata shows how non-Muslim colleagues voluntarily join their Muslim colleagues to break the fast (Iftar) at the end of the day promoting the feeling of brotherhood and camaraderie.

Advertising experts believe that social messaging in festive campaigns need to strike a right balance of emotional response and brand relevance to maintain effectiveness. “Festivals have always been about customs and rituals, so naturally it gives a lot of opportunity to create strong social narratives. The challenge is to find the right relevance and brand connect so that there is a positive impact on the brand as well," said Vivek Dutta, executive planning director, Hakuhodo India. Dutta notes that some of the ads create an entertaining narrative that the consumer takes notice but sadly, very few brands actually take up a social cause with the intent of impacting the society.

“I feel that the featured ads have little or no relevance with the festival of Eid. For instance, the message of breaking gender stereotyping in Ghadi ad could have been delivered without the festival context as well," he added.