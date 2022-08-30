Brands flock to Hardik Pandeya after India’s victory against Pakistan

Pandeya who scored 33 in 18 balls not out has seen interest from media companies, beverage companies, footwear companies and some apparel brands for endorsements
Hardik Pandeya’s brand value has been knocked out of the park after his Sunday’s unbeaten performance at the Asia Cup in Dubai against Pakistan. Pandeya who scored 33 in 18 balls not out has seen interest from media companies, beverage companies, footwear companies and some apparel brands for endorsements.
The company that manages Pandeya, Rise Worldwide Limited, said his value has been on a rise in the last year and a half and has doubled since. In the last six months it has increased between 30-40%. “He’s actually come back in a big way after he played the IPL," said Nikhil Bardia, head of sponsorship sales and talent management for the firm owned by Reliance Industries. It also manages other players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Pandeya’s brother Krunal Pandeya among others.
Pandeya currently endorses brands like Monster Energy drink, Gulf Oil, William Lawson scotch, boAt, and FMCG player, Britannia, among others. He is currently working with 12 brands and will announce another four brand tie ups in the two months, said Rise’s Baradia. He will add another four by the end of the year. Pandeya has about 22 million followers on Instagram. Across the top three social media channels, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram, he has seen a rise of 500k followers with a total of 41 million followers across the three platforms. Pandeya is the third most followed cricketer on these platforms after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Brand strategy consultant, Harish Bijoor who is the founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc., said Pandya is a story of brand-endorser revival. “From the lows of the aftermath of the Karan Johar television show sexist comments, he has indeed risen from the ashes. In cricket, it is eventually the game that counts. He has actually done a big come-back and the past is forgotten. Brands embrace him today with gusto. He is a bet brands want to take. And they are taking it with vigour," said Bijoor.
Bijoor is referring to the episode for the popular television show Koffee With Karan where the Baroda-based cricketer had received flak for speaking about his relationships with multiple women. Following this, men’s grooming company Gillette terminated the cricketer’s contract.
“Hardik is one of the first big-name celebrities we signed on and working with him has been good. He’s calm and composed on set just like he is on the pitch. With him being the face of our company, we’ve seen a sharp increase in our brand awareness and credibility. His unique personality and sense of style has been a perfect match for us," said Rohin Samtaney, co-founder, The Souled Store, a casual wear brand.