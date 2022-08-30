Brands flock to Hardik Pandeya after India’s victory against Pakistan

Pandeya currently endorses brands like Monster Energy drink, Gulf Oil, William Lawson scotch, boAt, and FMCG player, Britannia, among others. He is currently working with 12 brands and will announce another four brand tie ups in the two months, said Rise’s Baradia. He will add another four by the end of the year. Pandeya has about 22 million followers on Instagram. Across the top three social media channels, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram, he has seen a rise of 500k followers with a total of 41 million followers across the three platforms. Pandeya is the third most followed cricketer on these platforms after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}