Brands flock to Suryakumar Yadav as cricketer’s value triples3 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 01:23 AM IST
- In the last month alone, Yadav has been signed on by brands including men’s grooming company UrbanGabru
NEW DELHI :
Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav isn’t just hitting it out of the park when it comes to the T20I World Cup. Yadav, 32, who works with about 10 brands, is said to have upped the fee he charges to about ₹65 lakh a day, compared to the ₹15 lakh- ₹20 lakh a day he was charging in 2021.