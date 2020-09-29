Brands focus on senior citizens through advertising campaigns

There has been a big attitude change in this segment as well with more senior citizens leading an active, healthy and productive life in their 60s. Marketers are gradually waking up to the fact that there has been a genuine shift in the consumption pattern of this category especially after pandemic has pushed the segment to adopt technology to navigate this time. In August, Flipkart owned digital payment platform PhonePe campaign featured a grandfather making the first online DTH recharge through the mobile wallet.