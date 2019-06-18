New Delhi: Apart from running television and digital advertisements, a clutch of brands across categories is also offering fun experiential opportunities to Indian fans leveraging the hype around the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Multiplex operator Inox Leisure Ltd is showcasing all the big matches to be played by team India, along with the semi-finals, final and few marquee league matches. The idea is to give Indian fans a stadium-like experience. “Cricket in India is loved by a wide audience and we want to provide a community experience of cricket viewing by providing a carnival like experience. We have put up balls, cricket bats and cutouts in our lobby to create a World Cup like décor. We are providing props to cheer India and we have also introduced a World Cup special menu," said Alok Tandon, chief executive, Inox Leisure Limited.

Food continues to be a big area where brands are wooing fans through heavy discounts and menu experimentation. Online food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato are in overdrive offering heavy discounts to consumers. Meanwhile, Bira 91, which is the official partner for ICC England and Wales World Cup 2019, has launched a massive activation in the country partnering with over 900 restaurants across the country. The beer brand is running promos, along with hosting official match screenings for the

Cricket World Cup at select venues across New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

According to Gulshan Singh, national planning director, FCB Interface fan communities are an extremely attractive segment – fans bring their time, money and passion to the table. “For the super-connected millennials and Gen Z, shared experiences are arguably the most valuable kind. Brands seek to drive positive association and consumption cues amongst this passionate set, and thus garner greater share of mind, share of social media, and share of wallet," he added.

Packing and product innovation is another way some brands are trying to tap into consumer consumption. Liquor brands such as Officer Choice’s Blue and 8PM have launched limited edition World Cup packs. Biscuit maker Britannia has brought back its decade old campaign ‘Britannia Khao World Cup Jao’ campaign under which consumers have to ‘SMS’ good old promo codes and stand a chance to win a trip to England and goodies. Meanwhile, chocolate maker Mondelez has introduced a limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Champions pack which comes with cricket icons like bat, ball and bails engraved on the chocolate bars.

According to Sanjay Sarma, founder, SSARMA Consults, a branding & communication advisory, packaging innovation that coincides with a big global sporting event is a smart strategy, particularly for food & beverage brands. “It closes the loop of a larger marketing campaign at the point of consumption. There is nothing bigger than cricket in India and the World Cup will see families, friends and entire neighborhood in towns come together to watch games. Naturally, this will drives consumption, and any brand that can smartly slip into the moment, will see a huge spike in its half yearly results," he said.